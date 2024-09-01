China-ASEAN Expo set to attract multilateral cooperation

BEIJING: The 21st China-ASEAN Expo, or CAEXPO, set to be held in Nanning, capital of South China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, from Sept 24-28, will have exhibitors and buyers at the international gala enjoying upgraded services and exciting new settings.

The annual event showcases goods and services from China and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and plays an important role in fostering deep cooperation in multiple fields.

This year, the expo has extended its exhibition period from four days to five, with the first three for trade visitors and buyers and the last two open to the public. The move is aimed at helping exhibitors from home and abroad learn more about their target markets, as well as allowing consumers greater access.

Though the exhibition period has been extended, organizers said the expo will continue to maintain high-quality services. Efforts are being made to enhance ticketing, exhibit clearance, transportation, translation services and volunteer support. Exhibiting businesses will have the opportunity to showcase new products, technologies and designs at no cost, while the utilization of information technology like mobile apps will be increased. Improvements to dining and relaxation areas within the exhibition halls are also underway, along with added convenience for consumers with substantial purchasing needs who require assistance.

“We hope to continue to access greater business opportunities through online platforms, allowing our durian products to continuously enter the markets of China and other countries,” said a manager of Malaysian durian producer Dking.

This year’s expo will continue to increase the application of “Online CAEXPO” in the one-stop exhibition service to promote system upgrades and optimization, organizers said. Building on the original five major themes of commodity trade, investment cooperation, trade in services, advanced technology and cities of charm, it has added a new emerging strategic theme, focused on showcasing the latest developments and technological advancements in fields such as green low-carbon technology, digital technology, new energy, intelligent connected vehicles, and environmental protection.

Since the establishment of the expo, economic and trade cooperation between China and ASEAN members has steadily increased, providing opportunities for both sides to expand their markets.

“I entered the Chinese market in 2017, and by participating in the expo, I have met many partners who love tea — especially those who appreciate Ceylon black tea,” said a Sri Lankan tea merchant who has attended the expo four times.

This year, the expo has added a high-tech product exhibition area and a fashion boutique exhibition area, promoting the entry of ASEAN distinctive products into the Chinese market and helping domestic products reach ASEAN members and the global market. Additionally, the upcoming expo will launch the Awards for Exhibits Program to promote high-quality products entering the market through the brand effect of the expo.

Promotional events for the 21st CAEXPO have been held in Australia, Poland, Cambodia, the Philippines, Myanmar and Malaysia. During the event, tours to Guangxi for Australian and Japanese businesses will help companies from those countries further expand into the Chinese and ASEAN markets, organizers said.