2 children among 3 dead after falling into 10-foot- deep well in Karachi

Three people, including two children, tragically lost their lives on Sunday, likely due to toxic gases and a lack of oxygen, after becoming trapped inside a 100-foot-deep well at a residential building near Fawara Chowk in Garden, Karachi, according to police reports.

Deputy Inspector General of South-Zone (DIG-South) Syed Asad Raza, while speaking to Dawn.com, explained that the children fell into the well while playing near it. The well’s cover was reportedly broken, leading to the children accidentally falling in. DIG Raza suggested that the children “most probably” succumbed to toxic gases present in the well or possibly due to a lack of oxygen.

In a tragic attempt to rescue the children, a passerby descended into the well but also lost his life, the police official confirmed.

The well, dug up by Sunny Builders as part of their housing project, has now become the focus of a criminal investigation. The South police chief has directed the Garden police to initiate legal proceedings against the owners and builders of the residential building.

Hassaan Khan, an official with Sindh Government’s Rescue-1122 service, stated that he was informed about the incident involving the two children, identified as Badar Sohaib, 8, and Talha Asif, 10. Upon receiving the alert, a rescue team was dispatched to the scene.

Khan noted that the rescue operation, which lasted for five hours, was challenging due to the presence of toxic gases inside the well. Despite their efforts, all three bodies were eventually recovered.

The passerby, who had entered the well in an effort to save the children, was found unconscious and was rushed to Dr. Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, where he was pronounced dead.

Police surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed confirmed that the three bodies were brought to Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) for legal formalities. The exact cause of death will be determined following a post-mortem examination.