Syed Ali Geelani’s 3rd martyrdom anniversary to be observed tomorrow

SRINAGAR: The third martyrdom anniversary of veteran Hurriyat leader and the icon of Kashmir resistance movement, Syed Ali Geelani will be observed tomorrow, September 1.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Geelani passed away on September 1, 2021, while under house arrest at his residence in Srinagar, where he had been confined for over a decade.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has called upon people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to visit the Hyderpora graveyard, where Syed Ali Geelani is buried, tomorrow to pay their respects to him. The APHC’s call has been supported by all pro-freedom organizations.

The APHC has also urged imams and khateebs to conduct special prayers for the veteran pro-freedom leader and other Kashmiri martyrs in mosques. Additionally, the APHC has appealed to the Kashmiri diaspora to hold peaceful demonstrations worldwide to highlight the ongoing human rights abuses in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir watchers said that Syed Ali Geelani’s enduring struggle for the freedom of Kashmir continues to inspire those who yearn for peace and justice. His steadfast commitment to the Kashmir cause garnered immense respect and admiration from the oppressed people of the territory.

They said that the legacy of Syed Ali Geelani is encapsulated in his unwavering belief that India would never succeed in eradicating the Kashmiri people’s aspirations for freedom. His iconic slogan, “Hum Pakistani Hain, Pakistan Hamara Ha,” remains a potent symbol of his vision and mission, urging future generations to uphold his struggle for a brighter and more prosperous future for Kashmir, they added.

Meanwhile, the APHC leadership in their messages from New Delhi’s Tihar and other jails emphasized that Syed Ali Geelani’s relentless fight for the Kashmir cause would be enshrined in the annals of the territory’s history.

“His sacrifices and dedication serve as a proud legacy that will continue to motivate future generations of Kashmiris”, they maintained.

Hurriyat leaders, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash and Haseeb Wani, while offering profound tributes to Syed Ali Geelani, emphasized that his legacy of resistance and dedication will continue to inspire future generations of Kashmiris.

They noted that Geelani’s principled stand against oppression and his unwavering belief in the right to self-determination had earned him deep respect and admiration among the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

They remarked that the values and principles championed by Geelani would continue to resonate with the younger generations, driving them to uphold the legacy of resistance and pursue justice and freedom for the Kashmiri people. They also called on the people of Kashmir to remain united and steadfast in their pursuit of their rightful aspirations, drawing strength from Syed Ali Geelani’s example.