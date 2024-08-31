Entertainment

Prince Harry melts King Charles heart with major move for family

By Agencies

Prince Harry seemingly eased the tensions of King Charles with his heartfelt new gesture.

The Duke of Sussex, who left the royal family in 2020, has been hailed for showing up to key royal events despite the ongoing rift with the Firm.

Recently, the former working royal attended the memorial service of Lord Robert Fellowes, the brother-in-law of his late mother Princess Diana.

Without creating any controversy, Harry was spotted in the same space as his estranged brother Prince William to mark his presence at the key event, which took place in St Mary’s church in Norfolk, UK.

The Duke’s latest move must has been a big relief for the Monarch, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment.

Notably, The Sun reported that Harry kept his visit a private family matter and it “was never intended to be made public,” which surely melted the heart of King Charles.

Previous article
Moumita Debnath rape-murder case: Sanjay Roy demands egg chowmein in jail. What happened next
Next article
Pak vs Ban: Pakistan score 246 runs for loss of 8 wickets in second Test
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

King Charles gets massive pay rise for less work as cancer...

King Charles is set to receive a substantial pay increase, with his official annual income rising by over 50%, according to official accounts. The...

Here’s the real reason why Brazil has banned Musk’s X

Trump biopic ‘The Apprentice’ to release just prior to 2024 US elections

Prince William takes meaningful decision for Harry despite feud

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.