Entertainment

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive sad news from UK

By Agencies

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dealt a major blow in UK after the Duke visited his home country secretly for the funeral of his uncle Lord Fellowes.

According to reports, Archie and Lilibet doting parents have received another shock result in a new power ranking poll.

Meghan and Harry, who stepped down as senior working royals back in 2020, took 10th and 11th place in a poll ranking 12 members of the Royal Family over their favourability.

Prince William and his ailing wife Kate Middleton were on the top of the list.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive sad news from UK after Dukes secret trip

The poll results were released days after Harry and Prince William’s reunion at uncle’s funeral St Mary’s in Snettisham, Norfolk.

A local told the Sun: ‘We never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance.’

Another source claimed: “I didn’t know they were there. They arrived very discreetly.”

Previous article
Third confirmed case of mpox virus in Pakistan detected at Peshawar airport
Next article
Fourth mpox case recorded in Pakistan
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Third confirmed case of mpox virus in Pakistan detected at Peshawar...

Pakistan has reported its third case of the mpox virus at Peshawar's Bacha Khan International Airport, with another suspected case currently under investigation, confirmed...

Gold rates in Pakistan today, 31 August 2024

Epaper_24-08-31 LHR

Epaper_24-08-31 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.