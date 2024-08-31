PM vows to crush Pakistan’s enemies through collective efforts

Says Army, LEAs to make terrorists an example to accomplish journey of progress

Says Balochistan govt, political leadership in unison not to hold talks with anti-state elements

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday vowed that the government as well as the armed forces would collectively make the terrorists an example to accomplish the journey of the country’s progress and prosperity.

“This is for sure, the armed forces and the law enforcement agencies will collectively make them (terrorists) an example of. Without this, the country’s journey of progress and prosperity cannot be accomplished. We have unity of thought and action on this,” he remarked addressing the meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by him here.

Referring to his Thursday visit to Quetta, the prime minister said that the provincial government and the political leaders unanimously viewed that any talks with the anti-state elements were out of the question.

He said the family members of the martyrs he interacted with during his visit, were in high morale despite losing their dear ones in the terrorist incident.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said the federal government would implement the proposals put forward by the provincial political leaders during his visit.

He told the cabinet members that during the visit, the Quetta Corps Commander gave a presentation on challenges faced by Balochistan and how the terrorists, funded by foreign forces, were sowing hatred against Pakistan among the people. He said the civilian government was also taking effective measures for the youth’s uplift.

Besides, the officers and the personnel of the armed forces were chasing the terrorists with the federal government’s support, he said, and assured the federal government’s support for the capacity building of Levies.

He told the meeting that both federal and provincial governments were taking measures to engage the youth and protect them from being detracted by the anti-state elements. He said a 10% additional quota had been allocated for Balochistan in the schemes like laptops and agricultural training in China. Besides, the federal government would spend Rs55 billion to solarise agricultural tube wells in Balochistan.

The prime minister said that Moody’s has recently upgraded Pakistan’s rating to indicate the country’s improving economic condition.

“This is a long journey. This yet needs more concerted efforts to improve the economy. The whole nation, including the provincial governments, are united on this,” he said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the federal government would soon unveil its five-year Home Grown Economic Revival Plan aimed at boosting exports, agriculture, industry, youth’s uplift, skill and vocational training.

“We have to take this journey ahead. The nations who work hard and face challenges resolutely achieve excellence. Pakistan will soon achieve economic independence and emerge as an economic power as there is no other way out,” he added.