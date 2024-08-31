Pak vs Ban: Pakistan score 246 runs for loss of 8 wickets in second Test

Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s five-for and Taskin Ahmed’s bowling brilliance helped Bangladesh to bundle out Pakistan for 274 inside the 86th over in the second Test match against Bangladesh at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

After put Pakistan into bat first, Bangladesh were outstanding with the bowl. Miraz bagged five wickets. Taskin Ahmed took three wickets. Mehidy Hasan Miraz continued to put the Pakistan batters to the test by bagging the wickets of Khurram Shahzad (12) and Mohammad Ali (2).

Pakistan lost its sixth wicket on 211 runs, with Muhammad Rizwan returning to the pavilion after scoring 29 runs. By the tea break on the second day, Pakistan had scored 183 runs for five wickets. Muhammad Rizwan and Salman Agha had remained not out with 18 and zero runs, respectively.

The team’s fifth wicket fell at 179 runs with Babar Azam scoring 31 runs and falling victim to Shakib Al Hasan. On the other hand, Bangladeshi batsman Mushfiqur Rahim got unfit while fielding and left the field due to a shoulder injury.

Babar Azam scored 26 runs and Mohammad Rizwan scored one. Pakistan’s fourth wicket fell for 151 runs, with Saud Shakeel getting out after scoring 16 runs. Earlier, Pakistan lost two wickets as the lunch break ended, with captain Shan Masood going back to the pavilion at 57 and Saim Ayub at 58.

With the loss of three wickets, Pakistan have so far scored 122 runs on the second day of the second Test match against Bangladesh.

Saim Ayub has scored 43, and captain Shaan Masood hit 53 runs and are both on the crease. Abdullah Shafiq got bowled out without scoring a run, Taskeen Ahmed took the only wicket to have fallen, while 25 overs have been bowled until the lunch break.

Bangladesh have a one-nil lead in the series. Bangladesh won the toss on Saturday and chose to field, a decision that Pakistani captain Shan Masood admitted he would have made as well had he won the toss.

He further said the match will extend to four days and the team would try to display their best performance. Masood announced that the match, taking place in Rawalpindi, has a few changes in the Pakistani squad.

Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed and fast bowler Mir Hamza were included in the playing XI, while notable absentees were fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah. The lineup for Pakistan also featured Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Muhammad Ali, and Khurram Shahzad.

The first day of the Test was marred by rain, leading to a washout with no play possible. To make up for the lost time, play on the second day may be extended by 30 minutes to complete the scheduled overs.

Pakistan is under pressure after suffering a heavy defeat in the first Test, where they were outplayed by Bangladesh, losing by 10 wickets. The team will be looking to bounce back and level the series, but with an early setback in the second Test, the task appears challenging.

Bangladesh team: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.

Pakistan team: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad.