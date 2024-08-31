Nawaz urges govt to cut spending to cushion impact of inflation, high energy prices

Chairs party’s meeting to review relief measures, call for comprehensive overhaul of the local bodies’ law

LAHORE: Nawaz Sharif, President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), on Saturday urged for significant reductions in government expenditures to enhance public relief on Saturday, reiterating his commitment to rid the country of inflation.

Speaking at an emergency consultative meeting of the PML-N at the party’s Model Town Secretariat, Nawaz Sharif hinted at providing relief to commercial electricity consumers like the one given to domestic consumers for Aug and Sept by reducing Rs14 per unit in power bills.

The meeting was attended by top PML-N leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. It was convened to evaluate ongoing relief efforts by both the federal and Punjab governments and reforms introduced in the power sector.

“We won’t let anyone derail the progress the country is making under the PML-N government. We will not allow anyone to make bad decisions anymore,” he added.

He blamed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan for throwing the country in inflationary quagmire.

The discussions at the meeting covered various topics, including development projects and the broader political and economic situation of the country.

Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal addressed the media, revealing that the meeting focused on the relief measures related to electricity bills provided by the Punjab and federal governments. He noted that Nawaz’s directive to reduce government spending aims to offer more financial relief to citizens.

Furthermore, Iqbal mentioned that the PML-N supremo has also instructed a comprehensive overhaul of the local bodies’ law, aligning with the party’s manifesto commitments.