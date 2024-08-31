Flood warning for Sindh and Balochistan issued by NDMA as cyclone threatens coasts

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a flood warning for the coastal regions of Sindh and Balochistan due to the ongoing cyclone that has shifted westward off Pakistan’s coast.

According to the NDMA, the cyclone is expected to continue its trajectory toward the west and southwest, bringing along strong winds and heavy rainfall. The authority has cautioned that wind speeds could range between 60 to 80 kilometers per hour in areas such as Hyderabad, Jamshoro, and Dadu. Additionally, heavy rainfall is anticipated in the Karachi division and districts like Badin, Thatta, Sajawal, Hyderabad, Matiari, Jamshoro, and Dadu until tonight.

The NDMA also warned that similar weather conditions, including strong winds and heavy rain, are likely to persist in the regions of Hub, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, and Gwadar. In response to these potential hazards, the NDMA has advised residents to avoid visiting seashores and coastal areas until conditions improve. The authority is closely monitoring the situation and working with local administrations to mitigate any risks.

Punjab on High Alert

Meanwhile, in Punjab, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has forecast rainfall across most districts within the next 24 hours. A PDMA spokesperson confirmed that water levels in Punjab’s rivers and canals, including the Indus, Chenab, Ravi, Jhelum, and Sutlej, are currently stable.

However, the Nullah Basantar in Narowal is experiencing a low flood situation. The PDMA remains on high alert, particularly in Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan, where hill torrents could pose a significant threat. The PDMA and local administrations are prepared to respond to any emergencies to ensure the safety of residents.

In addition, water levels in Mangla Dam and Tarbela Dam have reached 74% and 100% capacity, respectively, while Indian dams are holding water levels up to 60%, according to the PDMA spokesperson.

Quetta Damage Report

In Quetta, recent heavy rains have caused considerable damage, with seven houses reported damaged in the past 24 hours. An educational institution has also suffered damage due to the downpour. The PDMA has been actively involved in rescue operations, successfully saving five individuals from floodwaters in Lasbela.