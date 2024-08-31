NATIONAL

Climate change taking toll on agriculture in Gabral Valley in Swat

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: Gabral, one of the beautiful valleys of the Swat region, has borne the brunt of climate change and natural disasters, resulting in the decimation of 40% of its agricultural land over the past decade.

Residents have reported significant losses in crop yield, particularly vegetables, due to frequent floods and changing weather patterns.

Karm Dad Gujjar, a local farmer, lamented the devastating impact of climate change on Gabral and Swat as a whole. He said that both agriculture and livestock, the primary livelihoods of the people here, have been severely affected. “Glaciers melting and subsequent floods have eroded fertile land, while dwindling forests in the mountains have reduced fodder for livestock, leading to a sharp decline in livestock production,” he lamented.

“Our region is not only deprived of basic amenities but also lacks government support to protect our livelihoods,” said Karm Dad. Local communities have called on the government to take immediate steps to save their agricultural lands and forests. While some international organizations have constructed safety walls for agricultural lands, these measures are deemed insufficient. The locals demand that the government divert the river away from agricultural areas.

Gabral was once renowned for producing high-quality potatoes, peas, salad, turnips, beans, and other vegetables. Akil Zad, a former local official, revealed that hundreds of trucks loaded with potatoes alone used to be transported to markets across the country each season. However, recent floods have significantly reduced these quantities.

The local forestry department has proposed planting fruit trees in the affected areas to improve the economic condition of the people and increase forest cover. The agriculture department, on the other hand, suggests promoting fruit orchards alongside forests as a sustainable solution to support the livelihoods of the affected communities.

Author is a senior journalist and working in the field of journalism since 2004. He covers Financial, Social, Political and regional issues for Pakistan today and Profit.

