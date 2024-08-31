37 terrorists killed in Khyber IBOs: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least 37 terrorists have been killed and 14 others wounded in the ongoing intelligence-based operations of Pakistan Army in the Tirah area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the security forces have been conducting extensive intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in the Tirah area of Khyber on the reported presence of terrorists since Aug. 20.

On midnight of 28 and29 August, Pakistan Army troops effectively engaged the khwarij’ locations where after an intense fire exchange, 12 khwarij of Fitna-Al-Khwarij were killed, as per ISPR.

These operations have resulted in major setbacks to Fitna-Al-Khwarij and its affiliates, and so far, thirty-seven terrorists have been sent to hell, while fourteen terrorists have suffered serious injuries, it added.

The IBOs will continue till peace in the area is restored and Khwarij is eliminated, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, said ISPR.