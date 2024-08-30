US should view China’s devt in a rational light, Xi tells Sullivan

BEIJING: China and the US, the two biggest economies in the world, have held their latest round of strategic communication, and will have more engagements in the field of commerce and climate soon.

President Xi Jinping met with visiting US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Beijing on Thursday.

Xi pointed out at the meeting that in this changing and turbulent world, countries need solidarity and coordination, not division or confrontation. People want openness and progress, not exclusion or regress.

As two major countries, China and the US should be responsible for history, for the people and for the world, and should be a source of stability for world peace and a propeller for common development.

While great changes have taken place in the two countries and in China-US relations, China’s commitment to the goal of a stable, healthy and sustainable China-US relationship remains unchanged, the principle of handling the relationship based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation remains unchanged, its position of firmly safeguarding the country’s sovereignty, security and development interests remains unchanged, and its efforts to carry forward the traditional friendship between the Chinese and American people remain unchanged, Xi said.

Xi expressed the hope that the US side will work with China in the same direction, view China and its development in a positive and rational light, see each other’s development as an opportunity rather than a challenge, and work with China to find a right way for two major countries to get along.

During his three-day visit to China, Sullivan also met with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi and Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission.

After Sullivan concluded his visit, commerce and trade teams from both sides will meet in China next week.

The second vice-ministerial meeting of the China-US commercial and trade working group will be held on September 7 in North China’s Tianjin Municipality, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) announced Thursday.

Bloomberg also reported on Wednesday that John Podesta, the US senior adviser to the president for international climate policy, is set to meet with China’s special envoy for climate change Liu Zhenmin in the first week of September.

According to Xinhua on Wednesday, Wang and Sullivan discussed a new round of interaction between the two countries’ heads of state in the near future.

On Thursday night, Director-General of the Department of North America and Oceania Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Yang Tao gave a briefing to the media on Sullivan’s visit. He revealed that Wang Yi held strategic communication with Sullivan on Tuesday and Wednesday and the two sides had six sessions, totaling more than 11 hours, and discussed the China-US relations, sensitive issues and major international and regional hotspots.

Taiwan, democracy and human rights, path and system, and right to development are the four red lines China has drawn in China-US relations. The Chinese side raised serious concerns, articulated its position and laid out serious demands on these issues.