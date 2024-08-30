PM, COAS pledge not to let hostile forces disrupt Balochistan’s peace, uplift

Chairs meeting of NAP’s Apex Committee, vow to bring planners, instigators, facilitators, and perpetrators of recent cowardly attacks to justice

Forum decides to enhance the capacity of CTD, Police, Levies, and associated departments

Gen Syed Asim Munir, Commander Balochistan Corps, Federal Ministers, Balochistan CM, and senior civil, police, intelligence & military officials attend the meeting

QUETTA: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Muir on Thursday reaffirmed their resolve to prevent inimical forces from disrupting the hard-earned peace and development of Balochistan at any cost.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting of the Apex Committee of the National Action Plan (NAP) here.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs M. Ishaq Dar, COAS General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Federal Ministers of Planning, Interior, Commerce, Information & EAD, Chief Minister of Balochistan, key provincial ministers, provincial secretaries, commander Balochistan corps and senior civil, police, intelligence & military officials.

While addressing the participants of the meeting, the prime minister commended the sacrifices and contributions of the people of Balochistan towards national progress and development, and resolved that enemies of Pakistan, bent on creating unrest in Balochistan, would be defeated with full force and national support.

The prime minister further said that the entire nation was grieved by the recent tragic incident occurred in Balochistan. Khwarij who shed the blood of innocent people would not be spared, he said.

The prime minister stated that Balochistan was an important and beautiful province of Pakistan, and all obstacles in its path to development and prosperity would be removed.

The prime minister said that the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives for the motherland and the innocent civilians would not go to waste. The prime minister made it clear that dialogues could only be possible with those who respect the constitution of Pakistan and salute the national flag.

The participants offered Fateha for the Shuhada of recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan, expressing solidarity with the victims’ families, and praising the bravery of security forces for their timely response in preventing further loss of innocent lives.

The committee unequivocally condemned the cowardly terrorist attacks targeting innocent Pakistanis and resolved to intensify counter-terrorism efforts in the province, leveraging multi-domain resources to eradicate terrorism.

A comprehensive review of the security situation in Balochistan and ongoing operations against terrorists was conducted, and the committee decided to further solidify intelligence sharing and coordination among Security Forces and law enforcement agencies.

The forum also agreed to enhance the capacity of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Police, Levies, and associated departments.

The Committee vowed to bring the planners, instigators, facilitators, and perpetrators of the cowardly attacks to justice, ensuring the protection of citizens’ lives and properties at all costs.

At the end of the meeting, the prime minister also distributed cheques among the families of those who were martyred in the recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan.

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Quetta for a daylong visit.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Jam Kamal Khan, and Mohsin Naqvi, accompanied the Prime Minister.

Upon arrival at Quetta Airport, the Prime Minister was received by the Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly

Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Abdul Rehman Khetran, Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir, Inspector General of Police, and other senior government officials. During his visit to Quetta, he will chair a high-level meeting on overall law and order.