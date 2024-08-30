No any plan to engage in any talks with TTP: FO

FO spokesperson says Pakistan expects Afghan authorities to take robust action against these terror groups

Reaffirms govt’s commitment to providing full security to all Chinese nationals, projects and institutions

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Thursday categorically declared that Pakistan has no plans to engage in any talks with the TTP.

“The presence of terror groups including the TTP in Afghanistan is confirmed by multiple international reports including the United Nations”, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said at a weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday.

“We expect the Afghan authorities to take robust action against these terror groups and prevent their activities that endanger Pakistan’s security”, she emphasized.

Mrs Baloch confirmed that invitations have been extended to all heads of government of SCO member countries, including the Prime Minister of India for the forthcoming meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The FO Spokesperson said, “We have also received some confirmations.” She said this meeting is scheduled to take place in Islamabad on the 15th to 16th of October.

Responding to a question, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan does not have trade relations with India.

She said Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory. She said the United Nations Security Council resolutions clearly state that the final disposition of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute shall be made in accordance with the will of the people through a UN supervised plebiscite.

In this backdrop, she said that any other process cannot serve as a substitute to the grant of the right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people.

When asked about China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the FO Spokesperson said it is a transformational project that has contributed positively and transparently to Pakistan’s national development. She said the corridor project enjoys support and popularity in all provinces and across the political divide in Pakistan.

She clarified that Pakistan’s total public debt relating to CPEC projects is a small percentage of its total debt. Moreover, she said, the public debt obtained from China has longer maturity periods with low interest rates. The Spokesperson reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to provide full security to all Chinese nationals, projects and institutions.