‘Mirzapur 3’ bonus episode sees the unexpected return of beloved character

Fans of the popular Amazon Prime Video series ‘Mirzapur’ have reason to celebrate as the character Munna Bhaiyya, portrayed by Divyendu Sharma, is set to make a surprising return in a newly announced bonus episode. Initially scheduled for release on August 24, the episode faced delays but is now finally premiering, much to the excitement of the show’s dedicated audience.

Munna Bhaiyya, who met a brutal end at the hands of Guddu Pandit (played by Ali Fazal) in the second season, has remained one of the most unforgettable characters of the series. Known for his unpredictable temper and fiery dialogue, Munna is the son of Akhandanand Tripathi, also known as Kaleen Bhaiyya, the feared crime lord of Mirzapur. Despite his death, the character of Munna has left an indelible mark, making his comeback one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the show’s history.

Earlier this month, Amazon Prime Video teased this unexpected return with a social media post featuring a photo of Munna Bhaiyya alongside a folder icon labeled “bonus episode,” which instantly sparked fan speculation. Ali Fazal added to the buzz by sharing a teaser video, urging fans to stay tuned and promising that Munna Bhaiyya’s return would be well worth the wait.

In a promotional video, Divyendu Sharma himself addressed the fans, saying, “Hum kya gaye, pura bawaal mach gaya. Suna hai humare loyal fans bohut miss kiye humko. Season 3 me kuch cheezein miss kiye aap. Wo hum khoj ke le aaye hain, just for you.” This message has only increased the anticipation for the bonus episode, which is expected to revisit and explore parts of the story that were left out in Season 3.

‘Mirzapur,’ an intense crime drama produced by Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, is set in the heart of Uttar Pradesh and delves into the brutal power struggles within the criminal underworld. The series has garnered a massive following since its debut, with Divyendu Sharma’s portrayal of Munna Bhaiyya being a central reason for its widespread popularity.

Following the release of Season 3 in July, the series has already been renewed for a fourth season, which is expected to further explore the intricate power dynamics and conflicts that have defined the show. Although a specific release date for Season 4 has not yet been confirmed, it is rumored to premiere in 2025 or 2026.

In a previous interview, Divyendu Sharma recounted a memorable fan encounter that highlighted the show’s international success. While shooting in Scotland, he was recognized by fans, including a group of Brazilian girls who excitedly pointed him out during a video call. This incident underscored the global reach and appeal of ‘Mirzapur,’ breaking barriers of age, nationality, and culture.