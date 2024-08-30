Kate Middleton makes heartfelt plea to William, Harry following UK reunion

Princess Kate seemingly stepped forward to heal the growing feud amid estranged brothers Prince William and Prince Harry amid the Dukes’ surprising return to the UK.

According to Fox News, royal commentator Christopher Andersen claimed that Catherine had a “special bond” with her brother-in-law and the Princess would love to see the Duke of Sussex’s reunion with the future King of England.

While disclosing Kate’s relationship with Harry, the royal expert said, “She was close to Harry, true. They had a special bond. They shared the same goofy sense of humour and laughed at the same jokes. Harry often said Kate was the sister he never had.”

The mother-of-three “would like nothing better than to have the brothers kiss and make up. It would be one less cloud hanging over the Royal Family’s head.”

However, the future Queen is “loyal” to her husband, who opposes the idea of reconciliation with Harry and his wife Meghan Markle due to their controversial statements against the royals.

It is important to note that the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales attended the funeral of their beloved uncle Lord Robert Fellowes on Wednesday at St Mary’s church in Snettisham, Norfolk.

Nevertheless, the brother duo did not exchange a single word with each other at the memorial service as per the reports.