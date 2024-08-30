High alert in Karachi: Cyclone Asna approaches near, fishing banned in Arabian Sea

After the tropical cyclone alert, the local authorities placed a ban on fishermen of Karachi and Thatta coastal belt from hunting in the Arabian Sea.

A deep depression is present over Rann of Kutch, India and lies at a distance of 250km east/southeast of Karachi, and likely to intensify into Cyclonic storm during next 12 hours.

The local administration asked fishermen not to dive or hunt in the sea. Many departments including revenue and health departments are instructed to remain alert for the tropical cyclone in Thatta.

Pakistan Fisher Forum central leader Syed Gulab Shah stated that many boats of fishermen have reached the sea shore.

The weather office forecast that weather is reported to be cloudy in Keti Bandar and its surroundings.

Fishermen anchor boats at Korangi Ibrahim Hydari as typhoon threat looms

In response to the looming threat of a typhoon, fishermen along the coastline of Korangi Ibrahim Hydari have been advised to avoid venturing into the open sea. Thousands of boats have already anchored at Siddique Jetty, with many fishermen returning as early as August 25.

The fishermen, now facing days of inactivity, express frustration over the lack of government support, highlighting the financial strain of sitting idle. While many have begun repairing their boats during this downtime, the high waves and the fear of the approaching storm continue to worry the coastal community.

Widespread rain/wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy-very heavy to isolated extremely heavy falls likely in Karachi division, Tharparker, Badin, Thatta, Sajawal, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Matiari, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu & Shaheed Benazirabad districts till 31 August with occasional gaps. Widespread rain/wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy-very heavy to isolated extremely heavy falls is also likely in Hub, Lasbella, Awaran, Keach & Gwadar districts during 30 August to 1st September.

The weather office said torrential rains may generate pluvial flood/inundation in low lying areas of Sindh, Balochistan and southern Punjab. Torrential rains may generate flash Flooding in Hill torrents of D.G Khan and local nullahs/streams of Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Jaffarabad, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Barkhan, Loralai, Awaran, Panjgur, Washuk, Mastung and Lasbella. Heavy rains may trigger Landslides in Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.