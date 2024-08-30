Govt decides to depute all officers of 48th Common Group in Balochistan: PM

QUETTA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the federal government has decided to depute all the police/civil officers of the 48th Common Group in Balochistan without discrimination to ensure peace, stability, and development of the province.

After discussion with the Interior Minister, the Army Chief and other relevant high authorities, we have made a policy under which all the talented and efficient officers will be deployed in various districts and divisions of the province,” the prime minister said in his concluding remarks in the meeting of Provincial Apex Committee of the National Action Plan here.

Announcing the policy, he said half officers of the 48th Common Group of both police and civil side would be posted to Balochistan immediately for one year.

The remaining half officers of the 48th Common Group would be posted after six months from their initial deployment who would also serve for a period of one year.

Similarly, he said after one year, the first half of the officers from the 49th common group would be posted to Balochistan for one year. After one and a half years, the remaining half of the officers from the 49th group would be posted to Balochistan for one year.

The prime minister announced that the officers posted under the policy would be given four air tickets for travel of the families for every quarter. Additionally, these officers might also be given three extra points in their performance subject to their commitment and their service in the province.