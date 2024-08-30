Cyclone threat: Deep depression in Arabian Sea 200km from Karachi

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorology Department (PMD) on Friday said that that the deep depression, which is slowly progressing towards the Arabian Sea from India’s Rann of Kutch, is now 200 kilometres southeast of the port city.

According to the PMD, this deep depression — a very strong low-pressure area — is expected to keep moving west-southwestward along Sindh’s coastal belt.

The low pressure area may further intensify into a cyclonic storm upon entering the Arabian Sea by today afternoon or evening, if environmental conditions remain favourable, the PMD said in its latest cyclone alert.

Additionally, the Met Office said that there is a possibility of heavy rain in Karachi in the next 24 hours, accompanied by strong winds and thundershowers.

The meteorology department’s forecast on Friday recorded the minimum temperature in the metropolis at 26°C while the maximum temperature in the city is likely to be 28°C to 30°C.

Meanwhile, winds in the metropolis are blowing from the northeast at a speed of 22km/hour.

According to the Met Office, heavy rainfalls are likely in Sindh areas under the influence of the potential cyclonic storm.

These areas include Karachi division, Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tandu Muhammad Khan, Tandu Allah Yar, Matiari, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad districts till August 31.

Additionally, heavy downpour is also likely in Hub, Lasbella, Awaran, Keach and Gwadar districts between August 30 to September 1 with occasional gaps.

Heavy rains may cause water logging or rain inundation in low lying areas of the Sindh-Makran coast while sea conditions are likely to remain rough with squally winds.

The PMD has advised fishermen in Sindh and Balochistan to avoid venturing into the sea till September 1 while residents are advised to avoid unnecessary movement