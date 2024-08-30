NATIONAL

Closure of Pak-Afghan highway disrupts education and daily life in Landi Kotal

By Staff Report
Afghan people gather to board buses as they prepare to return home, after Pakistan gave last warning to undocumented migrants to leave, at a bus stop in Karachi, Pakistan October 29, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

PESHAWAR: Shareefullah Afridi, president of the All Khyber Teachers Association, has called on the government to reopen the Pak-Afghan highway, which has been closed for a week.

Shareefullah said the road blockade led to the closure of all girls’ schools in Landi Kotal and significant disruptions in daily life, including skyrocketing fuel prices and shortages of essential goods.

He said approximately 15,000 female students have been affected as teachers, who commute from Peshawar, are unable to reach their schools. The ongoing Pak-Afghan highway at Bagyarri checkpost has also caused extensive delays for thousands of trucks and has led to severe shortages of food items in the region.

Afridi said that the closure of the Pak-Afghan highway at Bagyarri checkpost, enforced by Kokikhel tribesmen, has disrupted the education of more than 15,000 girls.

The roadblock has also halted all traffic, affecting around 80 percent of female teachers who commute daily from Peshawar to Landi Kotal’s 53 state schools, including primary, middle, high and higher secondary levels.

He said as a result, these schools have remained closed for the past week, depriving students of their education. The impact has extended beyond education, affecting daily life.

Previous article
Peshawar court grants 10-day transit bail to PTI activist Sanam Javed
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

US should view China’s devt in a rational light, Xi tells...

BEIJING: China and the US, the two biggest economies in the world, have held their latest round of strategic communication, and will have more...

‘Ice Melting’: PM Shehbaz, Maulana Fazl discuss key political issues

Redrawing energy routes

India’s nuclear safety and security dilemma

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.