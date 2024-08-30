Closure of Pak-Afghan highway disrupts education and daily life in Landi Kotal

PESHAWAR: Shareefullah Afridi, president of the All Khyber Teachers Association, has called on the government to reopen the Pak-Afghan highway, which has been closed for a week.

Shareefullah said the road blockade led to the closure of all girls’ schools in Landi Kotal and significant disruptions in daily life, including skyrocketing fuel prices and shortages of essential goods.

He said approximately 15,000 female students have been affected as teachers, who commute from Peshawar, are unable to reach their schools. The ongoing Pak-Afghan highway at Bagyarri checkpost has also caused extensive delays for thousands of trucks and has led to severe shortages of food items in the region.

Afridi said that the closure of the Pak-Afghan highway at Bagyarri checkpost, enforced by Kokikhel tribesmen, has disrupted the education of more than 15,000 girls.

The roadblock has also halted all traffic, affecting around 80 percent of female teachers who commute daily from Peshawar to Landi Kotal’s 53 state schools, including primary, middle, high and higher secondary levels.

He said as a result, these schools have remained closed for the past week, depriving students of their education. The impact has extended beyond education, affecting daily life.