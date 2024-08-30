Another high profile car accident takes place in Karachi, mob surrounds driver – Watch

Angeline Malik, a well-known actress, director, and producer, who has contributed significantly to numerous acclaimed dramas and series, recently found herself in a troubling situation. The actress, who recently portrayed a villainous mother in the show Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, was involved in a car accident that quickly became the center of public attention.

The incident occurred in Karachi.

Weeks back an unfortunate accident took place in Karachi’s Karsaz area, left two dead. The tragic event has fueled widespread anger among the public, and unfortunately, Malik became a target of this frustration when she met with a separate accident while driving.

Reportedly, the actress was lost control of her car after its tire burst. She went on to hit a nearby rickshaw. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

A video from the scene has since gone viral, showing a mob surrounding Malik’s car and seizing her phone. The crowd was seen demanding compensation for alleged damages, while Malik repeatedly pleaded for the return of her phone, insisting that she had no intention of fleeing the scene and only needed her phone to call for help.

The incident highlights the intense public emotion in the wake of the recent tragedy and how quickly situations can escalate, especially involving public figures.