12 more Khwarij killed in ‘extensive’ Tirah Valley IBOs

37 terrorists sent to hell, 14 others injured in the region since August 20, says ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The security forces sent to hell 12 more Khwarji terrorists in the ongoing intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Tirah Valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Khyber district, according to the military’s media wing on Friday.

The statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that extensive IBOs have been underway in the region since 20 August, targeting the reported presence of Khwarij elements.

“On 28 & 29 August, our troops effectively engaged Khwarij locations, where, after intense fire exchanges, twelve Khwarij of Fitna-Al-Khwarij [Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)] were sent to hell,” the statement said.

The ISPR noted that these operations have dealt a major setback to Fitna-Al-Khwarij and its affiliates. “So far, 37 terrorists have been sent to hell, while 14 terrorists have suffered serious injuries,” it added.

The military emphasised that the IBOs will continue until peace is fully restored in the area and all Khwarij elements are eliminated.

“The security forces of Pakistan remain determined to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country.”

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari and Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi have praised security forces for their successful intelligence operation in Khyber district’s Tirah Valley, emphasising the nation’s solidarity with the military in the fight against terrorism.

President Zardari commended the security forces for their professionalism, stating, “The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces in the war against terrorism.”

Expressing the country’s resolve to eradicate the scourge of terrorism, Zardari added, “We will continue to take action against terrorists to ensure national security and stability.”

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also lauded the security forces for their operation against Khwarji terrorists in Tirah Valley. “We salute the security personnel who brought the Khwarji terrorists to a deserving end,” Naqvi said.

He emphasised that the Khwarji terrorists are a burden on the soil of Pakistan and vowed to eliminate this menace permanently with the strength of unity and the support of the nation.

Minister Naqvi reaffirmed, “The nation stands with the security forces in combating the cancer of terrorism.”