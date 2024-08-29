US dollar thrashes Pak Rupee during intraday trading

On the fourth day of the business week, currency dealers reported a slight increase in the value of the dollar by 10 paisas in the interbank market, bringing its exchange rate to Rs278.55. Meanwhile, in the open market, the dollar remains steady at Rs280.

The depreciation of the US dollar observed earlier in the week has now halted. It’s noteworthy that the dollar had been consistently declining over the first three days of this business week, but that downward trend has ceased.

In contrast, the Pakistan Stock Exchange is experiencing a continued bullish trend. The 78,000-point milestone has been reclaimed, with the 100 Index climbing by 450 points to reach 78,444 points.