Student suicides in India exceed national population growth: report

A new report has brought to light a troubling surge in student suicides across India, with these incidents increasing at a rate surpassing both national population growth and overall suicide trends.

The report, titled “Student Suicides: An Epidemic Sweeping India,” was released on Wednesday at the Annual IC3 Conference and Expo 2024. It draws attention to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), which shows that while the total number of suicides in the country has risen by 2 percent annually, student suicides have escalated by 4 percent each year. This rate is double the national average, suggesting that the actual figures could be even higher due to underreporting.

In 2022, male students made up 53 percent of all student suicides. Despite a 6 percent decline in male student suicides between 2021 and 2022, female student suicides increased by 7 percent during the same period. Over the past decade, student suicides have nearly doubled, rising from 6,654 in 2012 to 13,044 in 2022, even as the population of individuals aged 0-24 has slightly decreased.

The report identifies Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh as the states with the highest number of student suicides, collectively accounting for one-third of the national total. Southern states and union territories contribute 29 percent of these cases. Rajasthan, particularly known for its high-pressure academic environments like the coaching hubs in Kota, ranks 10th in student suicides.

Compiled by the IC3 Institute, the report highlights the persistent issue of underreporting, driven by social stigma and the criminalization of attempted suicides under Section 309 of the Indian Penal Code. This continues despite the 2017 Mental Healthcare Act, which decriminalizes such attempts for individuals diagnosed with mental illness.

Ganesh Kohli, Founder of the IC3 Movement, emphasized the critical need for enhanced mental health support within educational institutions. He called for a shift from the current competitive pressures towards fostering student well-being through comprehensive career and college counseling systems.

The report also underscores a significant rise in student suicides over the past decade, with male suicides increasing by 50 percent and female suicides by 61 percent. Both genders have seen an average annual increase of 5 percent in the last five years, highlighting the urgent need for improved counseling infrastructure and a deeper understanding of student needs.