PM lauds Moody’s credit rating upgrade for Pakistan

Attributes achievement to hard work of economic team and blessings of the Almighty

Terms Moody’s Caa2 rating an international endorsement of the government’s economic strategies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed his satisfaction with Global rating agency Moody’s recent upgrade of Pakistan’s credit rating and attributed the achievement to the hard work of the economic team and the blessings of the Almighty.

Chairing a review meeting on the nation’s economic development and investment strategies, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that Pakistan’s economy had been rescued from default by prioritizing the country’s needs over his own political career during his previous term as prime minister.

He expressed satisfaction that, after stabilization, the country’s economy was now on the path of progressing and development.

He noted that the benefits of the government’s focus on national interests over political gains were now evident in the economy.

The prime minister also pointed out that Moody’s Caa2 rating for Pakistan was an international endorsement of the government’s economic strategies. He expressed optimism that the economy would maintain its positive trajectory and continue to progress.

The prime minister commended the finance minister and his team for their significant progress and improvements in the overall economic situation.

He added that the interest shown by the friendly countries in investing billions of rupees across various sectors was a direct outcome of the government’s business and investment-friendly policies.

He warned that delays in executing investment projects from friendly countries would not be tolerated. He instructed all ministers and relevant institutions to take immediate action to accelerate progress on these proposed projects.

The prime minister emphasized that Pakistan offers substantial investment potential in areas such as information technology, agriculture, minerals and precious stones, and energy.

He added that foreign investment in these sectors would not only boost domestic exports but also generate employment opportunities for millions of young people.

In the meeting, the prime minister was briefed about the improvement in Pakistan’s rating by the international rating agency Moody’s, progress on investment agreements with friendly countries in various fields and ongoing projects.

The meeting was also informed about the progress on the projects under the second phase of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPAC).

The prime minister directed to give key importance to the element of transparency in all projects and to ensure their implementation on a priority basis.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Jam Kamal Khan, Ahad Khan Cheema, Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar, Sardar Owais Khan Leghari, Dr. Musadik Malik, and Abdul Aleem Khan.

Also present were Ministers of State Ali Pervaiz Malik and Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission Jehanzeb Khan, Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, and other relevant senior officials.

PM condoles death of PML-N AJK leader Chaudhary Uzair

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed his deep grief over the death of Vice President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter of Pakistan Muslim League-N and former senior minister Chaudhry Muhammad Uzair.

Praying for peace for the departed soul and patience for his family, the prime minister remembered him as an active politician in AJK politics.

With the death of Chaudhary Uzair, the AJK politics has become bereft of a shining star, the prime minister remarked.