Petition files in Oxford University against Imran Khan nomination for chancellor

Imran Khan’s announcement of his intention to run for the position of Chancellor at the University of Oxford, despite being imprisoned in Pakistan, has sparked controversy. The former Prime Minister and cricket legend, aged 71, who studied at Oxford half a century ago, expressed a desire to “give back” to the university by succeeding Tory peer Lord Patten, who is 80 years old. Khan has been incarcerated for over a year on charges of corruption, which he claims are driven by political motives.

Khan officially declared his candidacy for Oxford’s chancellorship on August 25, stating in an interview with The Daily Telegraph that the university played a crucial role in shaping his early years. “As chancellor, I would fervently support Oxford, promoting its core values of diversity, equality, and inclusion both within the UK and internationally,” Khan remarked. He further emphasized his commitment to “giving back to the world the resilience, determination, and integrity” that he has cultivated throughout his life, particularly in the face of adversity.

However, Khan’s candidacy has met with significant opposition. The university has been inundated with angry emails, and a petition has been launched to contest his bid. The petition argues that while Khan is a prominent public figure, his personal and public records contain deeply concerning elements that warrant careful scrutiny. It highlights his controversial stances, including his alignment with extremist groups like the Taliban. The petition recalls Khan’s proposal to establish a Taliban office in Pakistan, a move that was widely condemned, as well as his characterization of the Taliban as “freedom fighters” during the U.S. presence in Afghanistan.

Additionally, the petition accuses Khan of supporting Osama Bin Laden, referencing a speech he gave in Pakistan’s National Assembly where he referred to Bin Laden as a “shaheed” (martyr), a term that honors rather than condemns the actions of the global terrorist.

Khan’s views on women’s rights have also drawn sharp criticism. The petition notes his repeated statements blaming women’s clothing for incidents of rape, including his assertion that “if a woman wears very few clothes, it will have an impact on men unless they’re robots.” These remarks, according to the petition, shift the blame from perpetrators and reinforce damaging stereotypes about women.

Critics of Khan’s candidacy also accuse his supporters of engaging in online harassment and attacks against those who oppose him, a tactic that the petition describes as part of a “disturbing pattern of behavior” that calls into question Khan’s respect for women’s rights and personal integrity. The petition concludes by asserting that Oxford University’s longstanding commitment to leadership, ethical conduct, and human rights stands in stark contrast to Khan’s public and personal record.

The University of Oxford has confirmed that the shortlist of candidates for the chancellorship will be revealed in early October. The election is scheduled for October 28, with 250,000 alumni and former staff members eligible to cast their votes online. The elected chancellor will serve a ten-year term.