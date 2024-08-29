Pakistan seeks UN role in stopping cross-border TTP attacks

Interior Minister Naqvi meets the UN delegation led by Special Representative for Afghanistan

“Terrorism is a global issue, but Pakistan is the most affected country by the menace: Minster

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday informed the United Nations delegation that the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has been using Afghan soil for attacks on the country and urged the world body to play its role in stopping the cross-border terrorism.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi raised the issue during a meeting with the UN delegation led by UN Special Representative for Afghanistan Indrika Ratwatte.

“Though terrorism is a global issue, Pakistan has been affected the most by the menace,” according to an official statement quoting the minister as saying.

The high-level delegation included UN Resident Coordinator Mohamed Yahya, Fady El Meouchy, Special Assistant to the DSRSG, and Head of the UN mission in Afghanistan Malick Ceesay.

Earlier, the minister welcomed the UN delegation at the Ministry of Interior.

The minister, on the occasion, informed the delegation that terrorists were using Afghan soil against Pakistan. “Pakistan is playing an important role for peace and stability in Afghanistan,” he said, and added, “Pakistan has hosted Afghan refugees for decades. However, the repatriation of those foreigners living in the country illegally has started in phases.”

However, the minister assured the delegation, no action was being taken against those who possessed legal documents.

Pakistan has grappling with a sharp rise in terrorist attacks since the Taliban’s return to power in the neighbouring Afghanistan and Islamabad has repeatedly demanded for action against terrorist hideouts inside Afghanistan.

During talks between the interior minister and the UN delegation, the TTP issue and its use of Afghan soil was the centre of talks.

The UN Special Representative for Afghanistan strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan.

Naqvi highlighted that Pakistan’s security forces, police, and people had rendered unparalleled sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

He informed the delegation about the involvement of banned TTP in the terrorist attacks in Pakistan who were using Afghan soil for these attacks, which must be stopped.

The minister said Pakistan was desirous of peace and stability in Afghanistan and was providing all possible support in this regard. Naqvi said that Pakistan had been hosting Afghan refugees for decades. He said that the phase wise repatriation of illegal foreigners had been already started.

He stated that no action was being taken against individuals holding legal documents, adding that no one could be allowed to stay in Pakistan without visa or other legal documents.

Naqvi said that the second phase of the repatriation of Afghan refugees will begin soon.

He emphasised the need for the role of the United Nations and the international community in the rehabilitation of Afghan refugees.

UN Special Representative for Afghanistan Indrika Ratwatte praised Pakistan’s role regarding Afghan refugees and Doha dialogue. He said that UN was closely working with the Afghan government for the permanent rehabilitation of Afghan refugees.