King Charles sends brutal message to Prince Harry after his latest announcement

King Charles appears to be teaching Prince Harry a lesson after the Duke announced the re-release of his explosive memoir, Spare, in paperback form.

In a move that appears to be a brutal message for the Duke of Sussex, the monarch has granted his wife, Queen Camilla, a new title.

According to a latest post dropped on the official Instagram account of the Royal family, Queen Camilla has become the “first Patron of The Rifleman’s Association.”

The timing of the announcement of Camilla’s new honour seems crucial as it appears that the monarch wanted to teach his estranged son a lesson.

As per The Sun, the paperback version of Harry’s controversial memoir is set to be released on October 24 in the UK and October 22 in the US, coinciding with Charles’ attendance at his first Heads of Government meeting in Samoa.

Describing the timing as “unfortunate,” royal expert Ingrid Seward predicted that the book will “dredge everything up again” between Harry and Charles.

She claimed that the paperback release is expected to spark renewed interest in the book, which originally launched in 2023 with scathing attacks on the Royal Family.

Now, King Charles has announced a new and rare title for Camilla, which holds extra significance since it was previously held by his late father, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

This appears to be a reaction to Harry’s recent announcement.