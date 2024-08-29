King Charles health ‘deteriorating’ amid William, Harry’s feud

Prince William and Prince Harry’s ongoing feud is said to be worsening the health of King Charles, who’s already undergoing the treatment for cancer.

The 75-year-old monarch seems to be the real target of the two feuding brothers’ rift as he’s taking too much stress from never-ending tussle between his two sons.

The King has recently consulted religious authorities to find ways to cope with the ongoing crisis within the family, according to reports.

Some royal insiders fear that King Charles’ health is deteriorating as a result of his cancer treatment and stress.

An In Touch Weekly source stated that he’s making public appearances, but they’re for shorter periods. He is frequently flown in by helicopter and flown out. He needs to get some good rest after an engagement.

Meanwhile, some Palace insiders believe King Charles’s ailing health may be the catalyst for resolving the conflict with Prince Harry, who’s enjoying life with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in Montecito, California.

However, an insider told the outlet that Prince William, heir to the British throne as the eldest son of the monarch, may be the biggest obstacle to King Charles’ reunion with Harry, as they seem to have nothing in common.

King Charles still “misses his bond” with Harry and believes the Duke will eventually return to him. He’s ready to forgive Harry and welcome him back to the royal fold, but William is said to be on different page as he has lost trust in him after the Duke’s persistent attacks at the Firm.

“Charles still loves Harry and wants him back for personal reasons. He has faith that Harry could return. He does not want years of discord and disharmony clouding his reign,” a source previously told the Daily Mail.

On the other hands, some royal commentators and historians believe that King Charles is still hurt with Harry’s remarks about his loyal wife Queen Camilla, but he sees the reconciliation is good for the Monarchy’ future.