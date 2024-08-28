Traders across Pakistan go on strike against hike in electricity bills, taxes

In response to the government’s recent tax reforms, traders nationwide have initiated a countrywide strike on Wednesday, with significant backing from various traders’ associations and political parties.

The political parties supporting the traders include Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), and Awami National Party (ANP).

Ahead of the strike, the Anjuman-e-Tajiran Karachi declared that businesses across the city would remain closed today.

Javed Shams, president of the All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran’s Sindh chapter, voiced his disappointment with the political leadership, announcing his support for the strike. “The political leadership has failed,” Shams stated, adding that businesses in both small and large cities of Sindh would be entirely closed. “[We] reject the hike in taxes and electricity bills.”

He further accused the ruling elite of stripping the business community and the general public of their basic rights, emphasizing that the “Trader Friendly Scheme” is unacceptable in its current form.

The Karachi Electronics Dealers Association (KEDA) also endorsed the strike. KEDA President Mohammad Rizwan noted that trade unions from Karachi to Khyber are participating in the protest. “If the issues are not resolved, the duration of the strike may increase,” Rizwan warned.

Atiq Mir, President of the All Karachi Traders Union, characterized the strike as a demonstration by citizens rather than just traders, highlighting that “the common man is worried about inflation.”

In response to the strike, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Implementation and Monitoring, Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, stated that the government would not succumb to pressure from traders. Speaking on Geo News’ “Geo Pakistan,” Khan invited traders for discussions if they believed the government’s policies were flawed. He mentioned that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had reorganized the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and insisted that the retail sector must be included in the tax net.

In Punjab, various cities, including Vehari, saw all business centers shut down following the call for a nationwide strike by the Central Traders Association of Pakistan. Major markets such as Club Road, Jinnah Road, Luddun Road, Rail Bazaar, Choori Bazar, and Multan Road remained completely closed. The association’s president condemned the government’s “cruel taxes” on traders.

In Gujranwala, all small and large markets, including the Cloth Market, Steel Market, and Sanitary Market, as well as those in Satellite Town, remained closed. The city’s mobile phone association also supported the strike call.

In Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, traders’ organizations joined the strike, with various markets across the city shutting down as trade unions demanded the withdrawal of increased power bills and a reduction in tax rates. Markets including Sadar Bazaar, Shafi Market, Qisa Khwani, and Khyber Bazaar were closed, with protest camps set up in front of the closed markets.

In Dera Ismail Khan, a complete strike was observed with all commercial centers shut down, supported by the traders’ association, union, and action committee.

Traders in Sindh, including those in Nawabshah and Tando Allahyar, also participated in the strike, with central commercial areas and businesses, both small and large, remaining closed in solidarity.

Sindh Traders Association President Waqar Memon criticized the government’s tax policies, calling the monthly tax, withholding tax, and professional tax “anti-business.”

Similarly, markets and commercial centers in Punjab cities, including Chichawatani, remained closed as traders demanded the withdrawal of “cruel” taxes and a reduction in electricity costs.

In Charsadda, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) also called for a strike, leading to the closure of all food shops, including hotels. Earlier in the week, JI had announced a shutter-down strike for August 28 to pressure the coalition government into providing relief to the masses. This announcement came after the party postponed a 14-day sit-in on August 9, following successful negotiations with the government, which included demands to reduce high power tariffs and review agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), as the public continues to bear the burden of hefty bills attributed to capacity payments to IPPs.