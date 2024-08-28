NATIONAL

‘Prohibited substance’ detected in Karsaz road accident suspect Natasha Danish’s medical samples

By News Desk

A ‘prohibited substance’ has been detected in the urine sample of the main accused in the  Karsaz road accident tragedy that claimed two lives as a result of over speeding.

Sources indicate that there were traces of ‘ice’, a drug that resembles the effects of methamphetamines, in the suspect’s urine. The samples were collected shortly after the accident.

Natasha’s behaviour after the accident, captured on videos that have since gone viral on social media, did not seem normal. Footage shared on X shows Natasha, surrounded by an angry mob, smiling and boasting about her family’s influence

The police mentioned that for now, the report will be kept confidential and incorporated into evidence for the investigation and presented in court.

