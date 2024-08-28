Entertainment

Prince Harry reveals severity of King Charles’ feud with strong move

By Agencies

Prince Harry has made it clear where his feud with King Charles stands after he chose not to update his explosive memoir, Spare, for the paperback release.

While several royal experts and commentators share the believe that the Duke has sent an olive branch to the Royal family, expert and historian Dr Tessa Dunlop suggest otherwise.

Speaking with The Mirror, Tessa said she does not think not adding new juicy information to his autobiography means that Harry is looking to end years-long feud with the royals.

“Those who suggest that this paperback release, with no additional material, is an olive branch, are sadly mistaken,” she made the bombshell claim.

The expert continued: “New material can be conciliatory, Harry might have taken the lead and opened with a different prologue, fore-fronting his regret about how things turned out, and reiterating his good wishes for Kate and the King.

“That he has decided to stay shtum is indicative of the cold war which persists within the Royal Family. On the eve of his 40th birthday, there is little sign of a reconciliation.

“The uncomfortable stalemate persists. My hunch is that deep down Harry regrets some of what he has written, but like so many men, he is way too proud to admit it”.

Previous article
Karsaz road accident: Police reveal new details in case
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Journalist Bachal shot dead in Sindh’s Ghotki

GHOTKI: The reporter of a local TV channel Mohammed Bachal Ghanjio was shot dead by dacoits in riverine area of Rounti in Sindh’s Ghotki...

Epaper_24-08-28 LHR

President for ‘head-on response’ to terrorists after Balochistan attacks

Epaper_24-08-28 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.