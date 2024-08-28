Prince Harry makes big announcement following King Charles olive branch plans

Prince Harry has made a big announcement days after reports his ailing father King Charles wants the duke to be back to the Royal fold.

Archie and Lilibet doting father has made the major announcement following his successful four-day tour of Colombia with wife Meghan Markle.

According to a report by People, Prince Harry is set to embark on a solo trip to New York City in September.

The outlet quoted the spokesperson as saying during his stay in NYC, Harry will be advancing several of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives, with a jam-packed list of engagements that will include African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst.

The duke will also be promoting the work of the Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit organisation he co-founded with Meghan back in 2020.

Prince Harry’s announcement came days after King Charles received a sweet advice from spiritual leaders about Harry.

The Mail on Sunday, citing royal sources, claimed King Charles plans to offer olive branch to Harry.

“He still loves Harry and wants him back for personal reasons – regardless that he and Meghan do not [want to] return to royal life.”

“Harry will always be Charles much-loved son. He has faith that Harry could return. He misses the bond they once had, and the door will always remain open to him and his family. He does not want years of discord and disharmony clouding his reign,” the tipster went on saying.