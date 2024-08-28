Presence of anemia in women: Less chronic and more harmful

Anaemia in women is a significant public health issue, especially in low- and middle-income countries, but it also affects women worldwide. Anaemia occurs when there is a decrease in the number of red blood cells or the haemoglobin content in the blood, leading to reduced oxygen-carrying capacity.

There are number of symptoms related with this which include: fatigue and weakness, pale skin and nails, shortness of breath, dizziness or light-headedness, cold hands and feet, chest pain or palpitations and headaches. Apart from these, anaemia can have serious health implications for women, including:

REDUCED WORK CAPACITY: Fatigue and weakness can lead to reduced productivity and difficulty in performing daily tasks.

COMPLICATIONS IN PREGNANCY: Increased risk of preterm birth, low birth weight, and postpartum depression.

IMPAIRED COGNITIVE FUNCTION: Especially in adolescents, anaemia can affect cognitive development and learning ability.

PREVENTION AND TREATMENT LARGELY INCLUDE:

DIETARY CHANGES: Consuming iron-rich foods (e.g., red meat, leafy green vegetables, fortified cereals) and foods high in vitamin C to enhance iron absorption.

IRON SUPPLEMENTS: Often prescribed for pregnant women or those with diagnosed iron deficiency.

TREATING UNDERLYING CAUSES: Addressing chronic diseases or genetic conditions that may contribute to anaemia.

REGULAR SCREENING: Especially important for pregnant women, women with heavy menstrual bleeding, and those with known risk factors.

EDUCATION AND AWARENESS: Ensuring that women understand the importance of a balanced diet and the symptoms of anaemia can lead to earlier diagnosis and treatment. Globally, efforts to reduce anaemia in women include improving nutrition, fortifying foods with essential vitamins and minerals, and promoting access to healthcare. In many regions, anaemia is part of larger programs targeting maternal and child health, given its impact on both women and future generations.

The main causes of anaemia in women are:

IRON DEFICIENCY:

DIETARY INSUFFICIENCY: Not consuming enough iron-rich foods like meat, beans, and leafy greens.

POOR ABSORPTION: Conditions like celiac disease or surgeries that affect the digestive tract can impair iron absorption.

BLOOD LOSS: Chronic blood loss from heavy menstrual periods (menorrhagia) or gastrointestinal bleeding can lead to iron deficiency.

MENSTRUATION:

HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING (MENORRHAGIA): Women who experience heavy periods are at a higher risk of developing iron-deficiency anaemia.

PREGNANCY:

INCREASED IRON DEMAND: During pregnancy, the body requires more iron to support the growing foetus and increased blood volume. Without sufficient iron intake, this can lead to anaemia.

NUTRITIONAL DEFICIENCIES:

FOLATE DEFICIENCY: Folate (vitamin B9) is necessary for red blood cell production. A deficiency can lead to megaloblastic anaemia.

VITAMIN B12 DEFICIENCY: Essential for red blood cell formation. A lack of B12 can also cause megaloblastic anaemia, particularly in vegetarians or those with absorption issues.

VITAMIN A DEFICIENCY: Although less common, vitamin A is involved in iron metabolism and deficiency can contribute to anaemia.

CHRONIC DISEASES:

CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE: Reduced production of erythropoietin, a hormone that stimulates red blood cell production, can lead to anaemia.

INFLAMMATORY DISEASES: Conditions like rheumatoid arthritis or lupus can cause anaemia of chronic disease, where inflammation interferes with iron metabolism.

CANCER: Some cancers and their treatments can cause anaemia by affecting the bone marrow or leading to chronic blood loss.

GENETIC DISORDERS:

SICKLE CELL ANAEMIA: An inherited condition where abnormal haemoglobin leads to chronic anaemia.

THALASSEMIA: Another inherited blood disorder that results in reduced production of haemoglobin, causing anaemia.

INFECTIONS:

Malaria Particularly in endemic regions, malaria can cause haemolysis (destruction of red blood cells), leading to anaemia.

OTHER PARASITIC INFECTIONS: Intestinal worms like hookworms can cause chronic blood loss and iron deficiency.

MEDICATIONS:

CERTAIN DRUGS: Some medications, such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), can cause gastrointestinal bleeding, leading to anaemia. Others, like chemotherapy drugs, can suppress bone marrow function. Addressing these causes involves a combination of dietary changes, managing underlying health conditions, and sometimes medical interventions such as supplementation or treatment of chronic diseases.

Anaemia can have a wide range of effects on the health of women, impacting both their physical and mental well-being. The severity of these effects depends on the degree of anaemia, the underlying cause, and how long it has been present.

FATIGUE AND WEAKNESS:

DECREASED ENERGY LEVELS: Anaemia leads to reduced oxygen delivery to tissues, causing persistent fatigue, weakness, and a lack of energy.

REDUCED PHYSICAL ACTIVITY: Women with anaemia may find it difficult to engage in physical activities or exercise, leading to decreased overall fitness.

IMPAIRED COGNITIVE FUNCTION:

DIFFICULTY CONCENTRATING: Reduced oxygen supply to the brain can impair cognitive functions, making it harder to focus, think clearly, and perform mentally demanding tasks.

MEMORY ISSUES: Some women may experience short-term memory problems or difficulty processing information.

SHORTNESS OF BREATH:

BREATHING DIFFICULTIES: Women with anaemia often experience shortness of breath, particularly during physical exertion, as the body struggles to supply enough oxygen to tissues.

DIZZINESS AND LIGHT-HEADEDNESS:

FREQUENT DIZZINESS: Anaemia can cause frequent episodes of dizziness or light-headedness, especially when standing up quickly.

INCREASED RISK OF FAINTING: Severe anaemia can lead to fainting spells, especially if blood pressure drops suddenly.

HEART PROBLEMS:

PALPITATIONS: The heart may beat faster or irregularly to compensate for the lack of oxygen in the blood.

CHEST PAIN: Some women may experience chest pain (angina) due to reduced oxygen supply to the heart.

HEART FAILURE: Chronic or severe anaemia can strain the heart, potentially leading to heart failure, especially in women with pre-existing heart conditions.

COMPLICATIONS IN PREGNANCY:

PRETERM BIRTH: Anaemia during pregnancy increases the risk of preterm delivery, which can have long-term health implications for the baby.

LOW BIRTH WEIGHT: Babies born to anaemic mothers are more likely to have low birth weight, which is associated with higher infant mortality and developmental issues.

POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION: Anaemia can increase the risk of postpartum depression, impacting a mother’s ability to care for herself and her baby.

REDUCED IMMUNE FUNCTION:

INCREASED SUSCEPTIBILITY TO INFECTIONS: Anaemia weakens the immune system, making women more susceptible to infections, including frequent colds and other illnesses.

SLOWER RECOVERY: The body’s ability to heal and recover from illnesses or injuries may be impaired.

IMPACT ON MENTAL HEALTH:

DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY: Chronic fatigue and other symptoms of anaemia can contribute to feelings of depression and anxiety.

MOOD SWINGS: Women with anaemia may experience mood swings or irritability due to the constant feeling of being unwell.

REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH ISSUES:

MENSTRUAL IRREGULARITIES: Anaemia can cause changes in menstrual patterns, including heavier or irregular periods.

INFERTILITY: In severe cases, anaemia can impact fertility by disrupting ovulation and menstrual cycles. In this situation, the appropriate medical treatment, dietary changes, and managing underlying conditions is essential to prevent these adverse effects and improve overall health and quality of life for women.