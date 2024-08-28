Sports

PCB makes major changes to Pakistan squad ahead of second test match against Bangladesh

By News Desk

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that cricketers Abrar Ahmed and Kamran Ghulam have rejoined the national Test squad in preparation for the second Test match against Bangladesh.

Abrar and Kamran were previously released from the squad to participate in matches against Bangladesh A, which led to their absence from the first Test. Along with their return, star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has also rejoined the squad after taking a brief leave to be with his family following the birth of his son.

Additionally, fast bowler Aamir Jamal has been called back to Rawalpindi. Jamal, who was released from the first Test due to fitness concerns, is still being assessed, and his participation in the second Test will depend on his fitness, according to the PCB.

Sources suggest that Pakistan’s playing XI may undergo two to three changes for the upcoming match.

