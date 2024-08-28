Kate Middleton ‘stressed’ as Prince Harry announces risky new plans

Prince Harry appears to be the cause of anxiety for his sister-in-law Kate Middleton as he announced bombshell plans for next month.

The Princess of Wales, who seemingly harbours a soft spot for Harry, is now growing concerned about his status in the royal family and how his rift with Prince William is “excommunicated him.”

In a twist of events, William, who is still furious with his little brother, was set to travel to New York to promote his Earthshot Prize in September and now there is a chance that the two brothers may cross paths amid their bitter feud.

Prince Harry announced his trip to New York next trip to the Big Apple to “further the work of The Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit organisation he co-founded with his wife Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex.”

While it is uncertain if the two brothers will meet but, if in case they do, the meeting could turn into something awkward or nasty, which appears to be raising Kate’s anxiety levels.

Previously, a friend of William’s shared a rare insight into the sibling rivalry to The Times that the future King will not invite the Duke of Sussex to his coronation.

Over this ordeal, cancer-stricken Kate is deeply saddened and regrets how the bond between Harry and William have come to this, an insider told Closer magazine.

“Kate looks at Harry and sees a very lost soul,” the source said. “She’s so saddened that it’s come to this situation where he’s completely excommunicated himself from the whole family and seems trapped in a miserable position.”

Moreover, in a bid to keep her away for the stressful situation amid her cancer treatment, Kate was “shielded” from the increasing drama about the royal rift.

However, despite how stressful the update is, she “doesn’t want to be out of the loop anymore so she’s catching up on everything that’s been going on in her absence, and she’s very concerned.”

The royal siblings, who last spoke in September 2022 during the funeral of their grandmother Queen Elizabeth, are not on speaking terms.