Karsaz road accident: Police reveal new details in case

The Karachi police have initiated the formation of a special investigation team to thoroughly probe the Karsaz accident case involving a woman accused of causing a fatal incident.

The suspect is facing charges for the deaths of 60-year-old Imran Arif and his daughter, Amna Arif, in the Karsaz area on August 19. Investigators have gathered all available CCTV footage, which is currently under review. Additionally, the results of the blood test conducted on the female driver are expected within the next 24 hours, which could potentially lead to further charges being added to the FIR, influencing the direction of the investigation.

Inconsistent statements by suspect

The investigation has noted inconsistencies in the woman’s statements, according to police sources. The suspect was reportedly traveling from her home in DHA Scheme-I to her in-laws’ residence, covering a distance of approximately 3-4 kilometers, at the time of the incident. The vehicle involved in the accident is confirmed to be registered under a private company’s name.

As the investigation progresses, new sections have been added to the case, including Section 322 Qatal-bis-Sabab (murder without intention), which could result in a sentence of 10 to 18 years in prison. This section also allows for the possibility of blood money (diyat) as a form of settlement. Should the victim’s family opt for this settlement, the suspect would be required to pay compensation equivalent to 30,360 grams of silver, valued at approximately Rs 6.8 million.

Chances of settlement with victims’ family

If the family agrees to the settlement, the case may be closed. In the meantime, the police continue to seek additional CCTV footage to strengthen their investigation. On Friday, DIG East called on other individuals who were injured or suffered property damage in the incident to come forward and provide their statements to the police.

The DIG assured that the investigation remains active, with a commitment to ensuring justice for the victims’ families. He personally visited the victims’ residence in Gulzar-i-Hijri, Scheme-33, offering condolences and pledging full legal support. DIG Mahesar emphasized the police’s dedication to fairness and thoroughness in the case.

It’s important to note that the woman, who is accused of running over Amna, Imran Arif, and injuring five others on Karsaz Road, is currently in judicial custody. This follows an order by a Karachi East court, which also requested a medical report regarding the suspect.