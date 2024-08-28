Internet slowdown issue to be fixed by October

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a statement regarding the recent slowdown in internet services across Pakistan.

According to the PTA, the primary cause of the disruption is the failure of several international submarine cables.

Out of the seven submarine cables that connect Pakistan to global internet networks, two have suffered significant damage. The PTA highlighted that the AAE-1 submarine cable has already been repaired, which is expected to alleviate some internet issues.

However, the PTA also noted that the SMW4 submarine cable is still experiencing faults, with repairs anticipated to be completed by October. The restoration of the AAE-1 cable is expected to improve the overall internet situation in Pakistan, but full resolution of the issues will depend on the timely repair of the SMW4 cable.

The authority had earlier said Pakistan’s internet users would continue facing disruptions in service even after the deadline set by the PTA for the resolution. With the country inching into its 21st day of slow internet, officials hinted full restoration would take more time.

Last week, PTA Chairman Major General (retd) Hafeezur Rehman had addressed the ongoing debate surrounding the installation of a firewall system, confirming its existence in a carefully worded statement.

“It is not some new firewall system, but rather an upgraded version of the web management system introduced during the PTI government,” he had clarified in a heated session of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Information Technology.

The committee members were seeking clarification as to what the system was and what its purpose would be, leading to intense discussions. He further reassured the members that this is the very web management system that was approved in the year 2019 under the PTI and not some new firewall being presented.