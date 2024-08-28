Ignored in Lok Sabha, Muslims demand greater representation in Maharashtra Assembly

MUMBAI: An alliance of Muslim community leaders in Maharashtra, India, has demanded greater representation in the state assembly elections, citing their significant electoral influence and lack of representation in the recently-held Lok Sabha elections.

The Secularwadi Muslim Front, a collective of religious, social, and political representative forum of the Muslim community, has begun a dialogue with the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance and other parties to secure proportionate representation for the community.

According to the 2011 Census, Muslims make up 12% of Maharashtra’s population, with nine districts having a population of over 15%. The Muslim Front has identified over 60 assembly constituencies where Muslims play a crucial role in deciding the winning candidate.

The group’s convener, Afroz Mulla, stated that the community is not just a vote bank but deserves respectful leadership positions. It aims to open a dialogue with various parties to ensure adequate representation.

The Secularwadi Muslim Front has planned a march starting on August 30 from Kolhapur, passing through eight districts over eight days, to engage with political leaders, youth, and citizens across party lines.

Mufti Sayyed Wasim Kasmi, another convener, emphasized that the conversation extends to anyone willing to listen and reflect on the community’s demands.

The Front has gained support from youth and citizens, including Fazal Mujawar from Kolhapur and lawyer Sufiya Shaikh from Pune, who believe that adequate representation is necessary to bring about policy-level changes and address community anxieties.

The Secularwadi Muslim Front in Maharashtra is a direct response to the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance’s oversight in not fielding a single Muslim candidate in the recent Parliamentary elections, despite the community’s significant electoral influence and population in the state.