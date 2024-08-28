Govt has no plan to eradicate menace of terrorism: Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Saif on Tuesday linked improvement in security situation with political stability, blaming the federal government for lacking concrete plan to eradicate the menace of terrorism.

In a statement, he said that political stability would come once Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was released from jail, adding that The government was unable to control terrorism as it was busy in making cases and arresting PTI leaders and workers.

Saif blamed the government for only paying lip service in times of distress when Balochistan and KP were in the grip of terrorism. He said that the country’s safety would only be possible if the “Form-47” government were sent packing.

“Bandits of Katcha area in Punjab and militants in Balochitsan and KP are out in the open and the government was unable to provide safety to people as it is only bent on arresting the PTI workers,” he concluded.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has announced giving Rs1 million each to the family of those martyred in terrorist attacks in Balochistan. The KP CM expressed his sorrow over the demise of innocent people in terror activities in the province and condoled with the bereaved families.

He said PTI founder Imran Khan was deeply saddened and extended heartfelt condolence to the relatives of those martyred in Balochistan. The CM also announced a package for five people who martyred in South Waziristan terrorist attack.

He vowed to defeat the enemies of Pakistan with the cooperation of the people, urging them to forge unity in their rank to cope with this difficult time.