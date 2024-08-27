Terrorists, not Balochs behind killings of Punjabis: CM Bugti

Denounces terrorists as enemies of Pakistan, vows to protect citizens at all costs

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Monday declared that terrorism incidents in the province were not an ethnic conflict, but rather an act of terrorism, stating that they were not disgruntled (naraaz) Balochs, but terrorists who killed Pakistanis.

“Balochs did not kill Punjabis, but terrorists are behind this inhumane act.”

In a press conference held in Quetta on Monday, Bugti announced that checkpoints would be reinstated across Balochistan to maintain law and order. Dismissing any influence from propaganda, he categorically declared that the government would not tolerate any challenge to the state’s authority, and would protect its citizens at all costs.

Bugti urged those sympathizing with the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) to leave their government jobs and openly support the group if they chose to.

Bugti revealed that 84% of missing person cases had been resolved and criticized leaders of the missing persons’ movement for not raising the issue during negotiations. “Their only aim is to portray the state as a failure and to cultivate support for terrorists,” he stated.

The chief minister reiterated that checkpoints would be established to prevent terrorist movements, and supporters of terrorists would also face consequences. “We will not succumb to social media propaganda; we will take all necessary measures to ensure the province’s peace and security,” Bugti vowed.

He criticised the media and certain circles for labelling terrorists as “disgruntled Balochs,” despite their violent actions. Bugti expressed readiness to engage in dialogue with political groups but ruled out talks with terrorists. “If this is a political issue, we are willing to talk to political parties, but there will be no dialogue with terrorists,” he said.

Bugti identified three groups actively opposing the state: armed groups, social activists, and social media users, some of whom unknowingly fall victim to baseless propaganda. He cited the example of Bashir Zeb, a known terrorist, whose family members held government jobs and sympathised with terrorists.

Bugti emphasised that the government would not spare terrorists or their facilitators. He announced plans to restrict 4G internet services, as terrorists often record their attacks and disseminate footage using high-speed internet.

Extending an olive branch, Bugti offered dialogue to those willing to lay down arms and join the mainstream. He stressed that the motives of those surrendering would be scrutinised to prevent exploitation.

“We cannot allow someone to disarm, receive treatment, and then return to stand against the state once they recover,” he warned.

Bugti paid tribute to the ten Frontier Corps soldiers killed in a recent terrorist attack, honouring their sacrifice. He reiterated the state’s commitment to supporting the oppressed and maintaining peace in Balochistan.

“The people of Balochistan have always opposed armed actions and desired peace,” Bugti concluded.