Talk with establishment ‘if any’ only in national interest: Imran

Says actions being taken by the authorities detrimental to the country’s stability

RAWALPINDI: Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Monday categorically stated that he has no contact with the establishment, clarifying that any future discussions will be conducted only if it was in the nation’s interest.

During an informal talks to the media after a court hearing at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail regarding the £190m case, the former prime minister highlighted the critical need for robust institutions in Pakistan.

“Only sheep and goats can be controlled with sticks, not humans. What they are doing is suicide,” the PTI founder stated.

Imran expressed his belief that the actions being taken by the authorities are detrimental to the country’s stability.

Imran also commented on his current conditions in jail, noting the harsh treatment he is receiving, stating, “I have been placed in a room like an oven, yet I seek no relief.”

He expressed concerns about the living conditions of his wife, Bushra Bibi, saying that rats have infested her room, even falling from the ceiling as she prays.

Additionally, Imran criticised the leadership of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), questioning the qualifications of Mohsin Naqvi, who he claims was appointed despite being implicated in a 2008 NAB case.

Imran reiterated his stance that if anything happens to him, the responsibility will lie with the DG ISI and the Army Chief.