Prince William gives final verdict to Kate Middleton over big issue

Kate Middleton and Prince William, who are quite particular about the upbringing of their three children, are seemingly at odds over a big decision.

The Princess of Wales is heartbroken over the decision the future King has taken despite her grievances and long debates on the matter, especially following her cancer diagnosis.

Given William and Kate’s sharp focus on modernising the monarchy, the Princess is not keen on her husband’s choice of school for Prince George, according to sources.

“Kate long disagreed with her husband about sending him away, even though it’s tradition,” a source told OK! Magazine, adding that the couple spent hours “arguing” over the decision.

Currently the 11-year-old is studying at Lambrook, where his two siblings Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, are also students.

According to Editor-in-Chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward, Kate doesn’t want to send George to a boarding school.

Although, the decision may be influenced by Kate’s health condition and the fact that Eton would be close in proximity.

“They [William and Kate] will have their choice of schools, and they can look at as many as they like, and they don’t actually have to make a choice nearly as early as anyone else would. So, they have that advantage,” Seward told The Sun, adding that they have “looked at Eton.”

“What makes Eton look very likely, because it is so near to where they’re living.”

Seward also noted that the royals are now under immense scrutiny and how much are they costing the taxpayer, which makes their decision even more crucial.

“The security, which is very expensive and we pay for, for these members of the Royal Family when they’re at school, is why Charlotte, Louis, and George are all at the same school at the moment.”