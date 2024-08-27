Power consumers to pay Rs2.37 less per unit under FAC in Sept, Nov: Leghari

Visits IESCO Head Office, briefed by Board Chairman Dr Tahir Masood

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Energy (Power Division) Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari along with Federal Secretary (Power Division) Dr Muhammad Fakhre Alam Irfan and other senior officers visited Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO).

On this occasion Chairman Board of Directors IESCO Dr Tahir Masood gave a complete briefing to the Federal Minister of Energy (Power Division) about the administrative and operational affairs of IESCO. Federal Minister stated that the government and the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards electricity theft and their facilitators.

He emphasized the importance of 100% recovery of dues from both government and private consumers, assuring that IESCO has the full support of the Government of Pakistan, Ministry of Energy, and law enforcement agencies in this regard. He instructed IESCO CEO Muhammad Naeem Jan to ensure the immediate delivery of the relief of PKR14 per unit announced by the Punjab Government, to domestic consumers. He stressed that any delay in this process would not be tolerated and that the entire relief distribution would be closely monitored to ensure transparency.

On the occasion, the Federal Energy Minister claimed that the perception that electricity rates were always increasing was incorrect. He noted that from September to November, consumers will have to pay Rs2.37 paise less per unit for fuel adjustment charges (FAC).

He clarified that the idea of constant increases in electricity rates requires explanation.

He added that NEPRA had a hearing on August 26, during which it was determined that for the period from September to November, there will be an increase of 96 paise per unit under QTA, but there will also be a reduction of Rs2.87 paise per unit for fuel adjustment.

Regarding the high cost of electricity, he assured that all possible measures are being taken to provide cheaper electricity to esteemed consumers and that they would soon receive more good news in this regard.

Dr Tahir Masood, Chairman IESCO Board of Directors, assured Federal Minister that IESCO would meet the targets set for it. The meeting was attended by other IESCO board members and senior management.