Police asked to prepare as Karachi set to receive more heavy rainfall

In response to moderate to heavy rainfall in Karachi the previous day, city police were placed on alert on Tuesday as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasted additional rainfall.

A deep depression system, advancing rapidly from Rajasthan towards the lower regions of the province, triggered light to moderate rainfall in several cities, including Karachi, on Monday evening.

“The system remains intense and is moving westward and southwestward. Currently, there are no signs of it weakening, and it is anticipated to cause very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in lower Sindh,” stated Sardar Sarfaraz, PMD’s chief meteorologist.

Sarfaraz noted that this system is expected to bring 400mm to 500mm of rain during the four-day period from August 27 to August 30, particularly affecting Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparkar, Tando Muhammad Khan, and Tando Allah Yar.

“Karachi is also likely to experience significant rainfall, though at a lower intensity,” he said, indicating that the city might receive around 150mm to 200mm of rain during the spell, which is expected to last from Wednesday to Friday.

Following PMD’s predictions of further rainfall, Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Karachi, Javed Alam Odho, directed the Karachi police on Tuesday to implement precautionary measures.

According to a notification from the AIG’s office, the city police chief ordered all field commanders to remain stationed in their respective areas during the rains.

Police were also instructed to identify alternate routes for traffic in areas prone to waterlogging and to ensure smooth traffic flow during and after the rains.

Patrolling police vehicles were directed to be equipped with essential tools and tubes to assist vehicles stranded in the rain, the notification added.

The police were also advised to maintain communication with civic authorities to assist the public effectively.

Meanwhile, the public was cautioned to avoid contact with electric wires, poles, trees, and signboards.

In case of an emergency, the public was urged to call the Madadgar 15 helpline and dial 1915 for traffic updates and guidance, the notification emphasized.

“Karachi Police is utilizing all available resources to ensure public safety and service,” the notification stated.

Earlier on Saturday, the city administration had declared a “rain emergency” for all local government institutions in anticipation of the predicted rains.

The Met Office had forecasted heavy rainfall due to a developing weather system in West Bengal, predicting its movement westward over the coming days. This system was expected to cause heavy rains and urban flooding from Monday to Thursday.

During a meeting with heads of all relevant institutions on Saturday, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab urged them to remain vigilant following the Met Office’s forecast of moderate to heavy rains in Karachi and other parts of Sindh between August 26 and 29.

Monsoon rains, which occur from June to September, provide relief from the summer heat and are vital for replenishing water supplies and supporting agriculture, but they also frequently result in weather-related disasters. Experts warn that climate change is increasing both the frequency and severity of these events.

In cities like Karachi, heavy rainfall often leads to urban flooding, disrupting traffic, damaging roads, causing extended power outages, and bringing everyday life to a halt.