NATIONAL

PIA flight carrying 100 passengers narrowly escapes disaster after mid-air technical glitch

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: A PIA flight carrying 100 passengers, including MNA Nawabzada Mir Jamal Raisiani and a Gilgit-Baltistan Minister, narrowly escaped disaster following a mid-air technical issue. The flight departed from Islamabad for Skardu at 10:50 am. Shortly after takeoff, at 11:55 am, the pilot reported a technical fault and announced that the aircraft would return to Islamabad as a precaution.

However, just a few minutes later, the pilot informed passengers that the technical problem had been resolved. Instead of returning to Islamabad, the pilot decided to divert the plane back to its original destination, Skardu. The flight continued without landing in Islamabad, and the plane safely arrived in Skardu at 11:45 am.

The incident has raised concerns among the passengers, especially considering the high-profile individuals on board. Despite the tense situation, the swift actions of the pilot and crew ensured that the flight ended without any harm.

