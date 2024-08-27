Overpopulation: The growing crisis

Pakistan, the world’s fifth-most populous country, is grappling with an overpopulation crisis that threatens to erode the quality of life for its citizens. With a current population exceeding 240 million and growing at an alarming rate, the challenges posed by this demographic explosion are becoming increasingly acute.

The burgeoning population is exerting tremendous pressure on the country’s resources. Urban areas, particularly in megacities like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, are witnessing unprecedented levels of congestion culminating into various accidents and mortality. Housing shortages are rampant, with slums and informal settlements expanding rapidly. In these areas, access to clean water, sanitation, and electricity is often limited.

Furthermore, rural regions are not spared from these pressures as agricultural land is being overexploited to feed the growing populace, leading to soil degradation and decreased crop yields. The overpopulation is also contributing to deforestation as more land is cleared for farming and housing societies.

Economically, overpopulation is creating a significant burden. The labor market is oversaturated, resulting in high unemployment rates, particularly among the youth. Even those who find employment often face low wages and poor working conditions due to the surplus of available labour. The education system is struggling to keep up with the increasing number of children.

The health care system is another casualty of overpopulation. Hospitals and clinics are overwhelmed, with long waiting times and inadequate facilities becoming the norm. Maternal and child health services are particularly strained, leading to higher mortality rates and poorer health outcomes for women and children.

While the challenges are immense, a concerted effort by the government, civil society, and the international community can pave the way for a sustainable future. The role of the people itself carries the most significance and literate population has a responsibility upon their shoulders to make this society sustainable by spreading practical awareness.

MUHAMMAD ABDUL MUQEET

LAHORE