Meghan Markle’s ‘smart move’ saves Prince Harry and King Charles from a ‘nightmare’

By Agencies

Meghan Markle reportedly made one smart move which saved King Charles from what could’ve been a “very, very difficult” situation, per an expert.

During Harry and Meghan’s recent trip to Colombia, the Duchess took measures to “keep control” and save her husband from a “diplomatic nightmare.”

Royal expert Angela Levin explained to GB News: “What was being very, very difficult to understand or to accept was that Harry was asked if he would apologize about the slaves… he hasn’t any understanding to do that. If by any chance [that ] he does – or did- we can’t tell because they didn’t have any sound, you can’t hear.”

Levin revealed that Harry’s answer couldn’t be heard because the volume was turned down.

She added: “I imagine Meghan wanted to keep control and Harry didn’t want any journalist to know exactly what he was saying… there was no volume. So you couldn’t actually find out what they were doing, but this was asked, it was heard, and you don’t know what he said.”

“If he wants to take on that and say something about it, it’s going to be very, very difficult for the King,” she remarked.

