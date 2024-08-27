How does Jennifer Lopez feel about getting a divorce from Ben Affleck? Source reveals

Jennifer Lopez appears to be moving on after recently initiating divorce proceedings against Ben Affleck.

According to a source close to the 55-year-old Atlas star, she is “managing as well as she can” in the aftermath of her filing for divorce on August 20, coinciding with the two-year mark since their grand wedding celebration in Georgia.

“It has been extremely challenging for Jennifer to come to terms with Ben’s decision to step away from their marriage and continue his life without her,” the source shared. “She was not seeking a divorce; she wanted to work through their issues. They share a deep love for each other, and Jennifer is not someone who gives up easily. The waiting and uncertainty have been agonizing for her.”

However, the source noted that “after submitting the divorce papers, she appears to be feeling a sense of relief.”

“Her loved ones believe she made the right choice,” the source continued. “She is surrounded by a strong support system of family and friends who care deeply for her. Jennifer is resilient and has always managed to rise above challenges.”

Lopez filed for divorce from 52-year-old Affleck in Los Angeles County Superior Court, choosing to do so without legal representation.

In the wake of the news, another source revealed that Lopez “put in significant effort to save the relationship and is devastated by the outcome.”

Her decision to file the paperwork without the aid of an attorney is seen as unusual and, according to a legal expert, reflects her desire to quickly resolve the matter and move forward. Marilyn Chinitz, a matrimonial partner at Blank Rome LLP who is not involved in the case, commented, “It seems likely that Jennifer just wanted to bring this chapter to a close. The act of filing on her own suggests a determination to move ahead independently.”

Lopez and Affleck reconnected in April 2021, years after their initial romance, which included an engagement, before they postponed their wedding in September 2003 and eventually parted ways in January 2004.