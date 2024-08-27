Heavy rain disrupts domestic and international flights across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Heavy rain, coupled with administrative challenges, led to widespread disruptions in flight schedules across Pakistan, affecting over 30 flights. Airports in major cities like Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore witnessed significant delays, causing inconvenience to numerous passengers.

A notable instance of delay was seen in the foreign airline’s flight SV-701 from Jeddah, which was delayed by two and a half hours. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also reported several delays, including a two-hour delay for PK-302 from Karachi to Lahore. Additionally, PK-300 from Islamabad to Karachi, initially scheduled for 11 am, faced a similar two-hour delay.

International flights were not exempt from the disruptions. The Karachi-Istanbul flight TK-709 was delayed by three hours, now set to depart at 9 am. PIA’s PK-744 from Madinah to Karachi was delayed by four hours, further complicating travel plans for returning passengers.

Other affected flights included PK-768 from Jeddah to Quetta, which arrived an hour and 15 minutes late, and PK-715 from Multan to Madinah, now rescheduled for a noon departure after a four-hour delay. The Dubai-Islamabad flight PK-134 was also delayed by three hours.

Flights arriving in Islamabad from Sharjah, Dammam, Muscat, and Dubai experienced delays as well. Passengers on PK-713 from Islamabad to Madinah now face a six-hour delay, with departure pushed to 10 am. Additional delays were reported for flights from Islamabad to Istanbul, Jeddah, Muscat, and Dubai.

PIA’s domestic routes also felt the impact, with the Islamabad-Skardu flight PK-451 rescheduled for 10 am, two and a half hours later than planned. The Islamabad-Riyadh flight SV-725 will now depart at 1:40 pm, a four-hour delay, while PK-325 from Islamabad to Quetta will leave at 4:30 pm, also two and a half hours late. The Islamabad-Karachi flight PK-369 is delayed by two hours, now set for a 6 pm departure.

The widespread delays have caused considerable frustration among travellers, who expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of timely communication and the disruptions to their travel plans. Authorities have yet to issue an official statement addressing the ongoing issues.